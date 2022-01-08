Why Nike, Adidas and Ralph Lauren stuff is getting tougher to find

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Looking to buy Nike sneakers, Adidas sweats, Crocs clogs, Polo shirts or Canada Goose parkas?

You’re likely to have better luck these days snagging them from their own stores or on their websites than at mom-and-pops and smaller chains.

These major brands and other top shoe and clothing labels are all cutting back on the number of outside retailers that carry their goods, and concentrating their efforts on getting customers to buy directly from their own channels as well as a narrow group of wholesale partners.

The shift means shoppers will find fewer places to buy leading brands and also puts pressure on retailers that will no longer be able to stock highly-sought after shoes and clothes on their shelves, according to retail experts.

Selling to customers directly allows brands to make more money, control their prices and showcase products exactly the way they want in their store displays. They also can prevent their labels from being discounted too heavily, which could weaken their brand image and pricing power.

Brands like Adidas are pulling back on many retail partners to try to get customers to buy from their own stores and websites.

