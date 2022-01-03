Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

CNN:– Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid-19, “The View” co-host Joy Behar announced on Monday’s episode of the talk show.

Behar told viewers that Goldberg’s case was mild thus far.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are this year,” Behar said of the show’s panelists.

“Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely, hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.”

She continued: “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at ‘The View.’”

Fellow panelists Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro were also on air remotely.

Hostin told viewers that she and her mom also tested positive for Covid over the holiday break and they celebrated over FaceTime.

“I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s and it was extremely difficult,” she said.

“My mom also tested positive for Covid. We’re all negative now, and thank God Manny and the kids and my dad were negative and remain negative. I’m so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I only had cold like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great honestly and it just goes to show you that the vaccine and the boosters do work and it makes sure that you’re not hospitalized for something like this and it makes sure that you don’t die from something like this.”

