WHO says monkeypox is not an international public health emergency, but it should continue to be monitored

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The World Health Organization has stopped short of declaring the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern as a result of an emergency committee meeting.

The WHO convened an emergency committee meeting Thursday to discuss the severity of the monkeypox outbreak. The result of the meeting was announced Saturday.

“Overall, in the report, they (the emergency committee) advised me that at this moment the event does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is the highest level of alert WHO can issue but recognized that the convening of the committee itself reflects the increasing concern about the international spread of monkeypox,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the statement released Saturday.

Tedros on Thursday called for intensified surveillance for monkeypox, cautioning that “while men who have sex with men have been most affected in these new outbreaks, there are also risks of severe disease for immunocompromised persons, pregnant women and children if they are infected.”

Health care workers are also at risk if they don’t wear appropriate personal protective equipment, Tedros said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

