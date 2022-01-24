WHO Recommends Countries Lift Or Ease COVID-19 Related Travel Bans – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that nations lift or ease COVID-19-related travel restrictions because they could aggravate pandemic-related economic and social stress.

Last week, the new recommendation came from the WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on COVID-19.

A committee report said travel restrictions failed to limit the international spread of the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the document, this demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time.

The committee also found COVID-19-related bans and restrictions do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress experienced by citizens.

In addition, it said travel measures such as masking, testing, vaccination, isolation, and quarantine should be based on risk assessments while avoiding a financial burden on international travellers.

