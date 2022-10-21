WHO: COVID-19 Remains A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concurs with a special committee report indicating that COVID-19 remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee issued the report after a meeting last week.

It underscored the need to strengthen surveillance and expand access to tests, treatments, and vaccines for those most at-risk.

In addition, the committee urged all countries to update their national preparedness and response plans.

Addressing committee members and advisors who met via video conference, the WHO Director-General noted weekly reported COVID-19 deaths have reached levels comparable to the pandemic’s beginning.

In addition, Dr. Tedros observed that almost two-thirds of the world’s population had completed a primary course of COVID-19 vaccination.

Nevertheless, he expressed concern over persistent inequities in vaccine coverage and countries’ access to antiviral and therapeutic treatments.

The WHO Chief was also concerned about reductions in epidemiological and laboratory surveillance activities for COVID-19 that are necessary to monitor the evolution and impact of the virus.

And Tedros pointed to the removal of many public health and social measures ahead of the expected increase in transmission over the coming months, particularly during the winter in the Northern hemisphere.

For its part, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee acknowledged progress in controlling the outbreak in many countries.

The committee observed that the number of severe cases and deaths had decreased, with high levels of population immunity in many countries.

But there were concerns that although well into the pandemic’s third year, considerable uncertainties remain regarding the further trajectory of the virus and the impact of future variants.

