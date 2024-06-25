WHO Chief Calls For Bold Action To Curb Alcohol Abuse

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for bold action to combat alcohol abuse as a new report highlighted 2.6 million deaths annually were attributable to alcohol consumption.
The WHO published the report, providing a comprehensive update based on 2019 data.
The data addressed the public health impact of alcohol and drug use and alcohol consumption and treatment of substance use disorders worldwide.
According to the WHO report, an estimated 400 million people live with alcohol and drug use disorders globally.
Of this, 209 million people lived with alcohol dependence.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, noted the severe impact of substance abuse on individual health.
He explained that it increases the risk of chronic diseases and mental health conditions and tragically results in millions of preventable deaths every year.
“It places a heavy burden on families and communities, increasing exposure to accidents, injuries, and violence,” Tedros observed.
The WHO Director-General declared that to build a healthier, more equitable society, the world must urgently commit to bold actions that reduce the adverse health and social consequences of alcohol consumption.
Tedros also spoke of the need to make treatment for substance use disorders accessible and affordable.
The highest proportion (13%) of alcohol-attributable deaths in 2019 were among young people aged 20–39 years.
