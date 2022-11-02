While They Protest, We Progress! SLP Resumes Work On St. Jude Hospital – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday November 1st, known globally as All Saints Day, Prime Minister and Political Leader Hon. Philip J. Pierre announced the resumption of works at the St. Jude Hospital.

For 13 years, the people of the south have suffered due to the lack of a proper medical facility after the St. Jude Hospital fire in 2009.

When the UWP Administration took office in 2016, they found the original reconstruction project, at 80% completion.

They immediately commissioned an audit, which revealed that there was no need to stop construction on the hospital.

Yet, for three years, they abandoned construction at St. Jude and in the fourth year of their term they started to build a second structure that they were unable to complete and to date has cost the people of Saint Lucia over $120 million for only one floor of the building.

In its 2021 manifesto, the SLP promised that “The St. Jude Hospital will be reopened within the shortest possible time.” (See pg.20 point 3, voteslp.org)

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, during his 2022/23 Budget Address announced that work would resume at the St. Jude Hospital before the end of this year.

The Prime Minister has kept his promise and was on the SJH reconstruction site yesterday, November 1st along with other Cabinet Ministers to witness the start of site preparations and exterior works to move the project towards completion in the shortest possible time.

The SLP continues to lend its support to Political Leader Hon. Philip J. Pierre as he leads a Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to executing its mandate of Putting People First.

The SLP encourages supporters to remain focused that while the Opposition Protests, we will continue to Progress!

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Labour Party. Headline photo: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre visits site of St. Jude Hospital on November 1, 2022

