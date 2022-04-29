Wherever Naomi London Goes, Applause Follows – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Cyann Alfred

As schools nationwide welcomed their students back to the third consecutive academic term, Vieux Fort comprehensive Secondary School opened with a bang, celebrating the triumph of their very own track and field superstar, Naomi London.

London, a third form student, represented St. Lucia in the 2022 Carifta Games, finishing sixth in the 100m Girls U17, second in the heats and third in the semi-finals.

With thunderous applause and radiant smiles, Naomi, accompanied by her family were

welcomed by her peers and the rest of the school’s population.

– Advertisement –

Mrs. Ava Peter, Acting Principal of Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, and Acting Vice Principal Ms. Lydia Charlery, beaming with pride addressed Ms. London and the school.

The pair voiced their appreciation and admiration to Naomi and in no uncertain terms encouraged pupils to put their best foot forward in any endeavors they undertake.

The celebration, however, did not end there.

A fellow teacher, Mr. Jawahill then serenaded Ms. London and her family with a harmonious trombone composition.

Naomi expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she had received after receiving a bouquet of flowers and a token of appreciation from her homeroom sponsor, Ms. Edwards, and Physical Education teacher, Mr. Elien.

She left the students with a few words to contemplate, noting that despite challenges, they should always be grateful for the opportunities and lessons learnt.

Students and staff alike at our prestigious school congratulate Naomi on her achievements

and future endeavors.

We are the home to stars perfecting their shine to illuminate the world.

– Advertisement –