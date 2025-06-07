Airport Charge On Regional Flights To And From Saint Lucia Cut In Half Winnie Scores Two Tries In Army Rugger Saint Lucia Teams Compete in Beach Volleyball Championship Race to Soca Monarch Finish Line Begins Kings Up 1-0 in KFC Basketball Finals Saint Lucian Stars To Clash For Jamaica Football Title
What’s behind the Trump-Musk break-up? 

07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The big break-up: The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has parted ways with the richest man in the world, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Once their friendship reaped rewards for both: Musk donated around hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign and the president created a role for Musk in his government.

What has Musk accused Trump of in relation to the Epstein files?

Trump v Musk: How did we get here?

Trump announces second round of US trade talks with China next week

But political, or fiscal, differences soured the relationship, and what was once a mutually beneficial alliance deteriorated into an exchange of insults on social media.

So, did Elon Musk’s position undermine US democracy?

And do Donald Trump’s friendships and interests influence US policy?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Niall Stanage – Political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Dan Ives – Technology analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities

Faiz Siddiqui – Author of, Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk

 

