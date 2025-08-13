Dominica, Saint Lucia Each Win Two Tapeball Titles Gros Islet Lose, VF South, Canaries Win In SPFL Weekend Action Man, 37, Gunned Down in Wilton’s Yard Garde Reveals DPP’s Decision in Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Senior Cop Aquaponics Facility Led by Persons with Disabilities Officially Opens Laura Jn Pierre Demands Inquiry as Police Lose Key Evidence
13 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine.

But concern is increasing in Kyiv and among its European allies over fears of Ukraine being sidelined.

So, what’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: 

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times

Alex Titov – Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast and a specialist in Russian foreign policy

 

