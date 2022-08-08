What the Alex Jones trial means for the future of conspiracy culture

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN)The Texas jury’s decision last weekto have Alex Jones face punitive damages of more than $45 million in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis was a “reckoning that was 10 years in the making,” CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said.

A pair of Chicago-based podcast hosts have spent the past 5 years holding Jones and his Infowars network accountable. Their program, Knowledge Fight, has produced more than 700 episodes, anduses comedy to “cut through crazy lies,” Stelter said on Reliable Sources Sunday.

Hosts Dan Friesen and Jordan Holmes traveled to Texas to witness Jones’ trial first hand. Friesensaid the most powerful moment inside the courtroom was watching Jesse Lewis’ mom Scarlett Lewis give her testimony and speak directly to Jones.

“I think it will stay with pretty much everyone there for the rest of their lives,” Friesen said.

The co-hosts have been covering Jones since 2017, watching his transformation from a seemingly untouchable figure to one that is now in serious legal and financial jeopardy.

