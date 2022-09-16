Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Londoners read the news of King George’s death on February 6, 1952. He was 56 years old when he died in his sleep from a coronary thrombosis.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Mirrorpix/Getty Images The flag flies at half-staff at Windsor Castle following the King’s death.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images Prime Minister Winston Churchill leaves St. James’s Palace after attending a meeting of the Accession Council, which is automatically summoned on the death of the sovereign.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Elizabeth, now the new Queen, returns from Kenya on February 7, 1952. She was 25 and on a royal visit to Kenya when she heard about the sudden death of her father.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Mirrorpix/Getty Images Members of the Artillery Company fire a gun salute in London on February 7, 1952.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images Gerald Wollaston, the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, reads the proclamation of the Queen’s accession on February 8, 1952.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died AP The Queen Mother, right, and Princess Margaret arrive at Buckingham Palace on February 11, 1952. They stopped at the palace en route to Westminster Hall, where they were to meet the King’s coffin.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Picture Post/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images A gun carriage carrying the King’s coffin makes its way from Sandringham to Wolferton station in Norfolk, England, before being transported to London on February 11, 1952.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Evening Standard/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images The coffin is taken from a train at King’s Cross Station in London on its way to Westminster Hall, where the King would lie in state until his funeral.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died E. Round/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images From left, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret attend the arrival of the King’s coffin at Westminster Hall on February 11, 1952.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images The King’s coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images British boxer Alex Buxton, center, is among the mourners waiting in line to pay their respects to the King in Westminster Hall.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Stroud/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images The King’s funeral procession makes its way through London on February 12, 1952.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died D. Thiel/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Mourners gather to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Workers look out of office windows to watch the funeral procession on February 15, 1952.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images The King’s coffin makes its way through the streets of London on its way to Paddington station.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Harry Todd/Fox Photos/Getty Images Railway workers pay their respects as the train carrying the King’s coffin leaves Paddington station for Windsor.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images The King’s funeral is held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on February 15, 1952.

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died AP Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Eric Knightley Chetwode Hamilton, after the funeral service. Behind the Queen her husband, Prince Philip, bends down as he talks with the Queen Mother.