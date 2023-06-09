WFP, Equity Ministry Host Groundbreaking User Journey Workshop On Digital Payments – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

As a leading advocate for improving social assistance programmes globally, the World Food Programme (WFP), has partnered with the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment to host a half-day ‘User Journey Workshop’ as part of a research initiative aimed at exploring digital payment options for social protection.

The workshop brought together representatives from government, the private financial sector, telecommunications companies, and development partners to explore opportunities and challenges in using digital payment solutions for social protection and areas for improvement in introducing mobile money to clients.

Social protection programmes play a vital role in supporting poor and vulnerable persons and ensuring their well-being.

By integrating digital solutions into these programmes social assistance payment processes can be streamlined and provide beneficiaries with greater convenience in accessing social assistance.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that beneficiaries of social assistance programmes have a seamless and empowering experience while accessing the benefits they are entitled to,” said WFP’s Programme Policy Officer, Lilia Ramjeawan.

During the half-day session, participants engaged in interactive discussions to map out the user journey, identify users’ needs and pain points and propose actionable solutions.

“The workshop sought to adopt a comprehensive approach that considers various factors, including age, gender, disability, and other demographic considerations. By incorporating these diverse perspectives, the aim is to develop inclusive strategies that cater to the unique needs and challenges faced by different beneficiary groups,” noted Deputy Director, Social Policy and Research Unit, Dr. Uralise Delaire

The workshop findings will contribute to the development and implementation of evidence-based digital solutions for the provision of payments to social assistance beneficiaries in Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment

