WestJet Returns to St. Lucia

Press Release:- The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) welcomes the return of WestJet out of Toronto, Canada on Sunday 7th November 2021. This marks the recommencement of scheduled service flights of a third international carrier in recent weeks.

This follows the halt in service at the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort for flights out of North America due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The airport community is energized and buoyed by the increase in passenger throughput at Hewanorra and the linkages on both micro and macro-economic scales.

According to the Senior Manager Business Development and Corporate Communications at

SLASPA, Mr. Gasper George, “this return of service by all indications has re-energized

business at our airport and adds to the strides made on the cruise side, re-engaging our

tourism partners such as tour operators, taxi services and other aviation and maritime

service providers.”

SLASPA, he further states, “In fulfilling its mandate continues to ensure the requisite infrastructure is in place to meet the ever-changing needs and demands of the industry. The Authority looks expectantly to further increases from these air service partners in the coming months.”

