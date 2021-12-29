West Indies Rising Stars Win By 8 Wickets – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A clinical bowling performance set a up a magnificent victory for the West Indies Rising Stars U19s against South Africa U19s on Tuesday.

The home team won the toss and bowled first and dismissed the visitors for just 103 off 31.3 overs. West Indies then sped to 104-2 off 24.2 overs, to win by eight wickets and level the four-match series 1-1.

Left-arm spinner Jaden Carmichael was the leading bowler with 3-25 off 8.3 overs as the South Africans slipped to 79-8 at one stage. He was well supported by fellow left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase (2-34) along with pacers McKenny Clarke (2-12) and Johan Layne (2-14).

Opener Matthew Nandu then anchored the run chase. The left-hander struck a patient unbeaten 42 from 75 balls as the hosts overhauled the target.

He hit fours, adding 58 for the second wicket with Teddy Bishop (25) before posting a further 42 in an unbroken third wicket stand with captain Ackeem Auguste who made 28 not out. Bishop struck three fours in a breezy 37-ball knock while Auguste was equally dominant, striking four boundaries in his fluent 24-ball innings.

Earlier, Michael Copeland top-scored with 24 from 52 balls with two fours and a six, but was one of only two top order batsmen to reach double figures and the only one to pass 20 for South Africa.

They slumped to 12-3 in the seventh over with Layne making two early strikes, and there was no real recovery as Clarke kept the pressure on with the key wickets of Andile Simelane (14) and Gerhard Maree (9) to hurt the middle order.

Copeland’s resistance ended when he perished in the 26th over, bowled by Carmichael who took three of the last five wickets to fall.

The third Youth ODI will be played at the Cumberland Ground on Thursday. First ball is 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time).

SQUADS

West Indies Rising Stars U19s: Ackeem Auguste (captain), Giovonte Depeiza (vice captain), Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson – left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

South Africa U19s: George van Heerden (captain), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka

