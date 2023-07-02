West Indies’ Chances Of World Cup Qualification End In Defeat To Scotland – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The West Indies are out of contention for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, after losing to Scotland in their first Super Six match-up of the Qualifier tournament.

Defending a modest total, the West Indies were not able to contain the Scottish, who won quite easily with 39 balls to spare

After being put in to bat on a tricky Harare Sports Club surface, the Men in Maroon were unable to effectively navigate the new ball, losing their first three wickets within 6.5 overs. Captain Shai Hope (13 from 16 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (21 from 43 balls) put up some resistance, with a partnership of 30 runs, before the former was caught behind in the 13th over.

The highlight of the innings came via the seventh wicket partnership between Jason Holder (45 from 79 balls) and Romario Shepherd (36 from 43 balls). They momentarily steadied the West Indies’; innings, putting 77 runs on the board.

– Advertisement –

However, once that partnership was broken, wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the West Indies were only able to get a score of 181, before being bowled out with 6.1 overs left in the innings.

The standout bowler for Scotland was Brandon McMullen, who bowled nine overs on the trot at the beginning of the innings and picked up figures of 3-32. He was ably assisted by Chris Sole (2-43), Mark Watt (2-25) and leg-spinner, Chris Greaves (2-30).

The West Indies defense of the low total started as good as possible, with opener Christopher McBride falling on the first ball of the innings, clipping a low full toss from Jason Holder to Kevin Sinclair at mid-on. However, wickets were difficult to come by thereafter, with wicketkeeper Matthew Cross (74 from 107 balls) and McMullen (69 from 106 balls) putting on a partnership of 125 runs.

Eventually, captain Richard Berrington (13 from 14 balls) joined Cross at the crease to see the Scottish home, scoring 185-3.

Speaking to CWI Media after the match, Hope said: “Firstly, we need to identify the areas in which we need to improve and do so quickly.” He continued, “collectively, we didn’t play our best cricket and we understand that. We need to move on from here.”

With Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka currently on six points each, the loss means that the West Indies earning a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India in October and November. The West Indies will play Oman on Wednesday, 5 July and Sri Lanka on Friday, 7 July to close out their campaign.

SOURCE: Cricket West Indies

– Advertisement –