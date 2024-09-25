“We’re Only Hurting Each Other”: Babonneau Youth Want Peace

Babonneau Youth Synergy (BYS), a community-based organisation, has set a target to quell crime in the once peaceful district.

Over the past two years, homicides have rocked the area, devastating families, affecting businesses, and suppressing the once-lively community.

Aldric Edward, Babonneau Youth Synergy President, told St. Lucia Times, “…especially on Fridays, you know, everybody would have their barbecue out, their shops set up, music playing—the community is very, very lively…Well it used to be, but of course, now we’ve seen a totally different story and it’s simply because of the fearfulness that people feel. They’re kind of skeptical about doing things.”

The community’s 23-year-old Dante St. Ange, 63-year-old Abraham Charles Rose, 38-year-old Devon Maximin, and 17-year-old Alva Cole, all violently lost their lives within the last nine months.

Edward believes hate-based conflicts linked to personal matters among people from different neighbourhoods inside the district are at the issue’s core.

“…in different communities, you’d find that ‘this guy doesn’t like that guy’ and it raises animosity,” he shared.

As homicide victims and individuals involved in crime in the area are predominantly young, the BYS has sprung into action to tackle the issue through remedial programs and awareness initiatives.

In the upcoming months, Edward and his team plan to execute mentorship programs and counseling sessions for community members affected and traumatised by crimes in the area.

They also plan to coordinate trade career training for young people.

“Unemployment is the biggest issue in our community so it would be great if we can engage those persons in some kind of employment that would keep them occupied and not think of a life of crime,” said Edward, adding, “we can empower these young people and train them the right way, you know, to deal with conflict resolution in hopes that this whole thing can be curbed.”

The BYS has already received the support of civil society organisations, including the Babonneau Youth and Sports Council, churches, schools, the fire service, and the police.

A peaceful march has been organised for Saturday, September 28, starting at 2:00 pm at Girard, Cacao, Babonneau, and ending at the Fond Assau bus shelter.

Edward said, “I just want to encourage the public to come out in large numbers…Even if they’re not participating in the march atleast they can stand by and rally with us.”

Edward hoped the message would reach those at risk of being swept up into a life of violence.

He told St. Lucia Times, “I want them to realise for themselves that what they’re doing impacts people and we’re only hurting each other. I’m hoping the message does not fall on deaf ears.”

The Babonneau Youth Synergy welcomes support and can be reached at 1758 721-4647 and [email protected].