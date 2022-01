– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the opening of the La Clery Respiratory Clinic today Saturday January 8, 2022 from 12 noon to 4 pm and tomorrow Sunday January 9, 2022 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Persons with respiratory signs and symptoms and persons who are a contact of a positive COVID-19 case and requiring a swab can visit this respiratory clinic.

– Advertisement –