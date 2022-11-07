Weekend Fire Causes Damage At Bel Jou Hotel – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responded to a blaze at Bel Jou Hotel at La Pansee, Castries, on Saturday at about 12:30 pm and found a room on the fifth floor of one of the buildings engulfed in flames.

The responders from the SLFS Headquarters in Castries, with backup from the Babonneau fire station, also reported that smoke was emanating from the roof of the adjoining rooms.

“Using nearby hydrants, the fire, which left the contents of one room and the ceiling of the other rooms destroyed, was fully extinguished,” SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said.

Joseph also disclosed that although the damage was extensive, there were no reported injuries.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

