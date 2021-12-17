Weapons, 1.4 Tonnes Of Cocaine Seized In Martinique

Local reports say that law enforcement officers in Martinique seized illegal weapons and 1.4 tonnes of cocaine in several towns on the French Caribbean Island last week in a probe that started in 2018.

As a result of the record drug bust, investigators arrested six men between 39 and 56 years of age, all with previous drug trafficking offences to their names.

A court had previously sentenced two of them to terms of six and twelve years in prison for drug-related crimes.

Fort-de-France Prosecutor Clarisse Taron said traffickers intended to sell the cocaine that investigators recently seized in Europe.

The haul has a street value of 45 million Euros.

Martinique law enforcement authorities have intercepted some 4.5 tonnes of cocaine since June 2021.

