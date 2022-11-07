‘We Will Get Through This Together’ – Pierre Assesses Flood Damage – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s office announced that Monday, he would outline the government’s response to the massive flooding Saint Lucia experienced the previous day.

The Prime Minister has given the assurance that volunteers are assisting those who are most affected.

On Sunday evening, Ministry of Infrastructure technical staff accompanied Pierre on a damage assessment exercise in his Castries East constituency.

The Prime Minister, in a Facebook post, observed that crews were mobilised to clear fallen trees and debris from the roads, and assessments are ongoing.

“We will get through this together! Be assured, Saint Lucia, that our emergency personnel, technical crews, LUCELEC, and volunteers are on the ground and are providing assistance to those most affected by this system,” Pierre stated.

“Once again, I encourage everyone to stay safely indoors and to exercise extreme caution if you must venture outdoors,” the Castries East MP stated.

And he expressed gratitude to all who are working hard to bring relief to citizens and the country.

In addition, Pierre urged residents to remain steadfast in the task ahead and lend a helping hand during this time.

“God give us strength and courage!” He said.

Headline photo: Corinth Estate

