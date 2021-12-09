‘We Resolve To Move For The Dissolution Of This Medical And Dental Council’

Dr. Gilbertha St Rose, recently suspended by the Medical and Dental Council in a case involving the use and promotion of Ivermectin in treating COVID-19, has declared that the Council must come under scrutiny regarding possible infiltration and corruption.

The Council suspended St. Rose for six months starting December 7, 2021, and imposed a $10,000 fine.

St Rose said she had instructed her legal counsel to file a claim against the body regarding its decision.

She issued a press release that is reproduced below:

Given the decision rendered by the Medical and Dental Council [Saint Lucia,W.I.], dated November 23, 2021, one has to question whether this is an abuse of power, a show of vindictiveness, and egoism, – a manifestation of being unsuccessful at medical tyranny.

I do not believe that this action stems from lack of education or disinformation on the efficacy and safety of Ivermectin but rather, it is an attempt to exert power over the lives of Saint Lucians while serving the interests of the Pharmaceutical Companies.

Scrutiny must be given to the possible infiltration and corruption of our Medical

and Dental Council by the powers that do not want anything to jeopardize the mass distribution of COVID -19 injections and the impending release of 2 new oral anti covid drugs ready to be rolled out under emergency use authorisation.

Medical and professional autonomy in the use of an approved drug being used off label safely and efficaciously, occurs with many other drugs including Ivermectin in the private and even public sectors.

The 2 reasons for my suspension are:

1. Prescribing and supplying Ivermectin to my patients as a treatment for

COVID-19 in the absence of authorisation for said use by the Ministry of

Health or the Chief Medical Officer, and

2. For publicly encouraging the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-

19.

Ivermectin is an inexpensive drug that has proven to be effective in the treatment

of COVID-19 and has saved many lives the world over. To dis-allow the use of Ivermectin, and allow Saint Lucians to languish and even die is unconscionable and the Medical and Dental Council and the Chief Medical Officer must be held accountable for the actions in choosing to allow death instead of giving Saint Lucians a fighting chance against the COVID-19 virus.

Where is the harm in using a drug that has been in use for over 40 years and has proven to be extremely safe? Ivermectin has been used successfully in India, Japan, Mexico, Jamaica and other countries in the treatment of COVID-19 and is recommended by many doctors including Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr Tess Lawrie.

I will continue to reassure and educate my people of the effectiveness and safety of using Ivermectin among other measures to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection.

The Medical and Dental Council and the Chief Medical Officer have abdicated their responsibility of treating Saint Lucians for the COVID-19 virus and I will not be a part of their plan to undermine the people of our country.

There is also collusion by the Ministry of Health which is presently preventing the release from customs of a shipment of Ivermectin which is not only for off label use for COVID-19 infection but also for the treatment for scabies, lice, rosacea and also parasites, as has been used and imported into Saint Lucia for many years now.

Our people are being deprived.

We resolve to move for the dissolution of this Medical and Dental Council for their bias approach in handling the health and well-being of Saint Lucians and for acting against the rights of Citizenry to choose medical treatment in consultation with their physician. We deserve justice and free choice for all.

I have instructed my legal counsel acting for me to file a claim against the Medical and Dental Council in respect of their decision handed down on December 2, 2021.

I call on all persons who would like us to operate under truth, love and light, including my health practitioner colleagues to stand up and act on this. I thank our Freedom Coalition SLU and all our supporters and advocates for free choice and better health the world over.

We fully support and come under the umbrella of World Council for Health where health professionals are providing unbiased information on the treatment of COVID-19 including the use of Ivermectin. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org.

I will continue to offer my services under my other banner of a registered and

licensed herbalist. Thank you for your collaboration at restoring justice, truth and freedom of choice.

