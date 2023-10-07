‘We Reserve The Right To Have The Friends We Want!’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, on his official visit to Venezuela, reiterated Saint Lucia’s position of non-interference in a country’s external affairs and the right of states to choose their friends, future, and policies.

Pierre described it as a fundamental right, a country’s determination of its internal affairs.

He said Saint Lucia would never support any intrusion in a country’s internal affairs.

“We reserve the right to have the friends we want, the friends we wish, but we respect each country. We respect the policies of every country. But we reserve the right to be friends with whom we want,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister asserted.

He spoke during an interview with the Caracas-headquartered television news network TeleSUR.

Shortly after his Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) assumed office in an election landslide at the July 26, 2021 polls, Pierre re-established diplomatic relations between Castries and Caracas.

He recalled Saint Lucia and Venezuela had been friends since 1979, save for a brief official ‘disengagement’.

But Pierre noted that the friendship resumed after his party won the 2021 elections.

He explained that Venezuela had been a good friend, assisting Saint Lucia in many ways.

Pierre also praised the courage of Venezuela’s people.

He recalled having twice spoken at the United Nations requesting the removal of ‘unjust’ sanctions against Venezuela.

Nevertheless, despite the sanctions, Pierre said that during his short stay, Venezuela’s people seemed very resilient.

“I see a vibrancy in the streets. I don’t see a people who seem to be mourning. I don’t see a people who seem to be worried,” he told TeleSUR.

Pierre said he was impressed with what he had seen.

And he said he looked forward to developing relations with Venezuela.

During the visit which ended on October 7, Pierre and his delegation discussed various issues.

They included collaboration in education, culture, commerce, and energy security.

