‘We Need To Appreciate Our Rivers A Lot More’ – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia’s Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Rural Development has expressed concern over the dumping of waste, including bulky items like fridges and stoves in the Island’s rivers.

Alfred Prospere told the Communications Unit of his Ministry that all citizens are supposed to enjoy the rivers which should not become a dumping ground for garbage.

He also spoke of farming activities that degrade the waterways and make it difficult for vegetation to survive.

“We need to stop this,” the former Chief Forestry Officer asserted.

Prospere spoke on the sidelines of a recent community meeting in Anse La Raye, part of continuing efforts to increase climate resilience through the restoration of river banks in that fishing village as well as in Canaries and Cul de Sac.

Residents attending the meeting voiced concern over the state of their water system and spoke of the need to address the siltation of the rivers.

“I am hoping that our meeting tonight would help to spread the message in Anse La Raye and the rest of the country that we need to appreciate our rivers a lot more and we need to change the habit of making our rivers a dump site,” the Dennery South MP told the Communications Unit of his Ministry.

And Prospere reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing measures to protect Saint Lucia’s natural resources, in keeping with the priority issue of enhancing food security.

