Health Minister, Senator Mary Isaac says that St Lucia may have to consider a permanent ban on alcohol. Isaac spoke in the wake of several social media posts where ind
Govt, opposition encourage use of contact tracing app
Mon Mar 1 , 2021
You May Like
‘We may need to ban alcohol altogether’ – Health Minister Isaac
Health Minister, Senator Mary Isaac says that St Lucia may have to consider a permanent ban on alcohol. Isaac spoke in the wake of several social media posts where ind
Govt, opposition encourage use of contact tracing app
Mon Mar 1 , 2021