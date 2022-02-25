‘We just wanted to be together,’ says Ukrainian couple who rushed to marry amid attacks

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)It was not the wedding day they envisaged, but as Russia attacked their country Thursday Yaryna Arieva and her partner Sviatoslav Fursin rushed to tie the knot with the sound of air raid sirens ringing in their ears.

“That was very scary,” Arieva, who married her partner at Kyiv’s St Michael’s monastery, told CNN Thursday.

“It’s the happiest moment of your life, and you go out, and you hear that,” Arieva, a deputy on the Kyiv City Council, said.

The couple had planned to get married on May 6 and celebrate at a restaurant with a “very, very cute terrace” overlooking the Dnieper river, said Arieva.

“Just us and the river and beautiful lights,”the 21-year-old said.

