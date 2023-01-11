‘We hustling & don’t do crime’ – suspect says after busted with cocaine, ganja

Black Immigrant Daily News

59-year-old Bibi Zamoon Zamal, a domestic worker, and 33-year-old Travis Gilbert, a taxi driver

A domestic worker and a taxi driver were this morning busted with a quantity of cocaine and marijuana at their premises situated at Pouderoyen Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

At around 05:00hrs, ranks were acting on information received and visited a house in the squatting area where a search was conducted on the occupants, 59-year-old Bibi Zamoon Zamal, a domestic worker, and 33-year-old Travis Gilbert, a taxi driver.

Police revealed that a further search was conducted on the premises in their presence where “a black string tied to a board in the kitchen area leading under the house unto a beam was observed”.

The ranks pulled up the said string where they saw two bulky transparent plastic bags attached to the string, one of which contained a quantity of whitish rocklike substance suspected to be cocaine, while the other bag contained several brown paper parcels containing cannabis.

The duo was told of the offences committed and under caution, Zamal replied, saying: ”I selling da cocaine and weed because I sickly and I can’t work” while Gilbert expressed “We hustling and don’t do crime”.

The ranks carried out another search on Gilbert where $14,080 was found in his right side pants pocket. A brown hand bag which was on the woman’s bed had $589,020 inside.

The suspects were arrested and escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where the suspected cocaine was weighed and it amounted to 73 grams while the suspected cannabis amounted to 2 grams.

The suspects were placed in custody assisting with investigations, and pending charges.

