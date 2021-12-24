‘We Don’t Want Another Fatality’

The Traffic Department of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has urged road users to exercise caution amid a spate of serious accidents resulting in multiple injuries and two recent fatalities. With Saint Lucia recording 17 road deaths so far this year, the Traffic Department does not want the toll to rise. ‘We do not want another fatality because it could be your loved one or your work colleague,’ Sergeant Callixtus Charlemagne said in a Christmas Message. Charlemagne observed that the country is amidst the festive season and the road networks are very busy. As a result, he called