‘We Are Supposed To Set The Example!’ – Matthieu On SPC Sex With A Minor Charges – St. Lucia Times News

Police Inspector Shervon Matthieu on Thursday declared that members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) are supposed to set the example when asked how his colleagues felt about allegations that one of their own had allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

The accused Special Police Constable (SPC) is on remand on five charges relating to sex with an eleven-year-old girl.

On Good Morning Saint Lucia, Programme Host Shannon Lebourne asked Inspector Matthieu whether there was anger or a deafening silence among RSLPF members.

In addition to indicating that police officers are not immune to prosecution, Matthieu said the police should set the example.

Matthieu’s interaction with Lebourne appears below:

