‘We Are Ready’ – UWP Announces Saint Lucia Rescue Mission – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) declared at a public meeting in Vieux Fort on Saturday that it was on a Saint Lucia rescue mission and ready for the task.

The public meeting followed an anti-government protest march.

“The task at hand is a serious one. It is a rescue mission that we are on. It is a mission to rescue Saint Lucia from the most reckless and careless government that has ever governed this country,” UWP Deputy Political Leader Guy Joseph asserted.

He said he was proud of the attendance at the event.

– Advertisement –

“We applied early enough, and we got approval late enough. But you are here, ” the former Castries South East MP told the crowd at the Cantonment playing field.

He declared nothing would stop the opposition march, which he described as ‘the smaller one.’

However, he disclosed that ‘the bigger one’ is coming.

“And approval or no approval, we are coming,” Joseph told his audience.

It was an apparent reference to plans for a protest march in Castries.

“You must remember that back in 2011, permission was not granted to the Labour Party, but they went right to the gate of St. Jude led by Kenny Anthony, Moses Jn Baptiste, and Alva Baptiste, and they had a meeting at the gate of St. Jude,” the former Economic Development Minister stated.

Joseph declared that Vieux Fort had suffered under the Saint Lucia Labour Party and Anthony as former Prime Minister and Vieux Fort South MP.

– Advertisement –