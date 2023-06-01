‘We Are One United Team’ – Shawn Edward Dismisses Opposition Claims Of Discord – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Thursday night, the Second Deputy Leader of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) dismissed opposition claims of discord within the ranks of government.

“We are one united team. We will stand up with our leader and our Prime Minister. We will stand up with each other. We will support our people. We will put people first. We will spend the country’s money wisely,” Edward told supporters at a Castries Market steps rally.

He declared that after 22 months in government, the SLP was among the best-performing administrations in the Caribbean.

“You telling me that these fellows deserve a chance to be at the helm of government again? We cannot afford that,” the Dennery North MP stated.

“You have to stand up with your MP. You have to stand up with your ministers. You have to stop criticising your party in the public domain. And if you have a problem with your rep, you have a problem with your party, let us do that behind closed doors,” the Education Minister told the crowd.

“Let us argue behind closed doors. But do not wait for when you go on that bus. Do not wait for when you assemble at the cemetery. Do not wait for when you go to the market to criticise and chastise your government,” Edward said.

He told rally attendees that the government works in their best interest and is the best choice for Saint Lucia’s advancement.

“My brothers and sisters, you have to protect the victory. My brothers and sisters they are busy plotting,” Edward noted.

He observed that under the United Workers Party, they were targets of victimisation.

“Do not make the mistake of giving the United Workers Party another chance at government. We have come from too far. Our country is doing too well,” Edward asserted.

He said the opposition was speaking about government infighting, praying for disunity and wanted discord.

“They want implosion,” Edward told the crowd.

But he said the government is united.

