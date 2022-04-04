“We Are One In God,”Says Chairman Lee Man-Hee Of Shincheonji Church

Pastors who established MOUs with Shincheonji Church from countries across the world were invited to a press conference on April 2nd

“We can learn the revealed word because God dwells in Shincheonji Church,” says the pastors.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji Church of Jesus, under the leadership of Chairman Lee Man-hee), recently hosted a press conference with pastors who had established MOUs with Shincheonji from countries across the world at 5:00PM (KST), on April 2nd. It was well attended by 1,500 pastors from all over the world, along with reporters and journalists via Zoom.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus hosted this event to share the progress made by the online seminars that began last year, the MOUs established thus far, and some case examples. Kim Shin-chang, the Head of the Department of International Missions shared, “Many participants from Africa that were in the Bible Seminar from August of last year reached out to establish MOUs with us. This led to the first MOU with the Worship in the Presence of God Church in Uganda in September” as he was explaining how Shincheonji first started to establish MOUs with other churches.

Some other case examples and testimonials from pastors who established MOUs with Shincheonji were shared during the press conference.

Dongsu Kim, the head pastor of Peace Church confessed, “In the past all I preached was that everyone must believe in Jesus and by sharing grace in this way would lead to salvation. Without fulfillment, I thought heaven was somewhere one went to after death. I thought there was resurrection after death,” expressing his incorrect beliefs about salvation.

Pastor Kim is presently teaching Shincheonji’s Revealed Word to his own congregation. He also stated, “The time has come for all the pastors to come and learn so that they may live a life of faith in the correct truth. I want to share Shincheonji’s Revealed Word to my fellow pastors. I want them to learn the Word and realize that their ideas of salvation are incorrect.”

Pastor Willifred Endohu, a pastor who has been leading his church for 11 years in Cote d’Ivoire, introduced himself stating, “I studied theology in a seminary and was trained to be a pastor through prayer meetings and began ministering a church in a very small room. Thankfully enough, 11 years later my congregation has grown to be about 500 members. I am also a lecturer at a seminary institute as well.”

Pastor Wilifred Endohu is currently learning Lesson 16 of the Introductory Level in Shincheonji’s Zion Mission Center. Pastor Wilifred Endohu stated, “My thoughts and knowledge about the Bible have been broken and is changing through the lessons I’ve been learning in Shincheonji. Jesus and the Word that has become flesh has struck a chord in my heart. I also want to preach the Revealed Word after I’m done studying. I want to share this Word to the people in my congregation that have been following me for the last 8 years,” as he shared his aspirations upon completing the courses in Shincheonji.

He also added, “I want to express how thankful I am for the Chairman because that’s how I could receive the Revealed Word from God. He could not have taught such a profound Word if he had not met God and Jesus. I want to tell my fellow pastors that what I have seen and verified is that all the answers are in the Bible and Shincheonji is testifying those answers according to the Bible. Please come and check for yourselves.”

Chairman Lee spoke about how he has come to share the Word and the role of pastors today.

“Revelation is about re-creation. If you look at Revelation 21, the first heaven and the first earth pass away and a new heaven and a new earth are created. It is about creating people and all creation again,” Chairman Lee stated, explaining that those who are born of God’s seed are harvested and sealed to create God’s new kingdom and new people at the time of Revelation.

He also added, “Writing the word of all the chapters of Revelation in people’s hearts is harvesting, sealing, and nurturing those who have been born of God’s seed and making them into the citizens of God’s kingdom. [This is why] Jesus showed me the events of all the chapters of Revelation and commanded me to testify to all the churches,” as he explained the role of the promised pastor today.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Lee stated, “We must become freedom fighters of God’s kingdom that restore what God lost. Let’s fight and overcome the devil with the blood of Jesus and the word of testimony and create the people of God’s kingdom so that God may finally come and reign over the world after 6000 years. This is what [God] has made known to us through the Bible. I hope that everyone engraves the words of all the chapters of Revelation—which is the law of heaven—in their hearts. There is only one God, one Bible and one hope. We, as those who believe in God, are also one. We are one!”

Some case examples of what happens after establishing MOUs were also shared. A church named The Early Church of the New Era in the USA invited an instructor from Shincheonji to teach their congregation, and now approximately 100 members of the church are learning the teachings of Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A pastor in the Philippines is teaching his congregation after completing the Bible courses from Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A seminary school in Pakistan has opened up courses on the Revealed Word in their institution after its dean established an MOU with Shincheonji.

According to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, 2155 pastors, 22 seminary schools, and 958 churches in 67 countries have established MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Through mutual agreement, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is providing theology materials and instructors for the churches and seminary schools that have made MOUs with them to educate people on the Bible.

This event is available for viewing on Shincheonji’s official YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/SCJyoutube).

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been teaching Revelation and the secrets of the kingdom of heaven through online seminars since October of 2021. The 12 tribe leaders followed suit in Chairman Manhee Lee’s first lecture on Revelation and they are all available in 24 different languages on YouTube, with over 1.5 million views to date.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been broadcasting the Intermediate Level lessons on YouTube from the 31st of March, and it is set to end on the 27th of June. These lessons are shared at 10AM every Monday and Thursday on their official YouTube channel.

