Wayne Harrow Retracts ‘Burning Of Houses’ Statement – St. Lucia Times

Attorney at Law Wayne Harrow has apologised over a statement regarding burning houses during what he described as ‘ a very heated and passionate political speech.’

Harrow made the statement at a recent opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Town Hall meeting at the Belle Vue Human Resource Center, while expressing concern over the neglect of Vieux Fort South under MP, Dr. Kenny Anthony.

He noted that Anthony had served fifteen years as Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Minister of Planning and the MP for the constituency.

Harrow said he was disappointed in Anthony.

“Today, as I stand here, I am angry at myself and Vieux Fortians. We should be more militant. And I heard the young man saying, asking us to burn houses. Maybe we have to go down that route. I said maybe. Maybe,” Harrow told the audience.

However, he apologised in a written statement on Friday ahead of the Saturday, October 14, 2023, UWP planned anti-government protest march in Vieux Fort.

The complete statement appears below:

The statement I made in Bellevue Vieux Fort North, regarding “Burning of houses”, was made during a very heated and passionate political speech.

It was never my intention to incite anyone anywhere to burn any house or houses. It was also not my intention to incite, encourage or put anyone in any state of mind to legitimize any form of criminal activity targeting any citizen or political opponent.

If anyone anywhere, intends to engage in any criminal activity because of my utterances, I ask that you to immediately desist.

Although the words have been made and published, I take this opportunity to unconditionally retract every word regarding the “burning of houses” comment.

In the circumstances, I encourage ever citizen of St. Lucia to engage in peaceful nonviolent protest. Speak up, stand up for your community, and country.

Meaningful change is possible through nonviolent means.

