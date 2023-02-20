Water lock-offs in Kingston, St Andrew begin today Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The National Water Commission (NWC) has announced that it will begin regulating water supply to sections of Kingston and St Andrew as of today as drought conditions continue to impact inflows to a number of surface water sources.

The NWC said in an advisory on February 17 that the current water level at the Hermitage Dam is 63.5 per cent while the Mona Reservoir is at 76 per cent.

“As the inflows to a number of surface water sources across the island continue to decline due to the effects of drought conditions, the NWC is working assiduously to maintain normal water supply even as it considers the implementation of regulated supply schedules,” the commission said.

Due to the continuous decline in the storage at its major facilities, it has concluded that it has to take the necessary actions to preserve water supply to the Kingston and St Andrew region.

Therefore, NWC said the following daily water supply schedule will be implemented:

Scheduled time for distribution of supply: 6am to 6pm

Affected areas

Areas below Ministry of Justice including Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, Dunrobin Avenue, Moreton Park, St Andrew Park, Sections of Molynes (between HWT and Washington Boulevard), Waltham Park Road, Half Way Tree, Half Way Tree Road and roads leading off, Kencot and Cross Roads area.

Scheduled time for distribution of supply: 6pm to 6am

Affected areasAreas above Ministry of Justice – Sections of Constant Spring Road and roads leading off including Constant Spring Gardens, Dunrobin Avenue, Old Church Road, Annette Crescent and section Waterloo, Red Hills Road and roads leading off and Manning’s Hill Road and roads leading off, Whitehall, Roehampton, Honey Hill, Campbell Boulevard, Valentine Gardens, Arlene Gardens, sections of Molynes Road, Perkins Boulevard, Havendale, Meadowbrook, Queensborough, Queensbury, Sections of Patrick City and environs, Sections of Duhaney Park and Pembroke Hall.

Scheduled time for distribution of supply: 6am to 9 pm

Affected areas:Hope Pastures, Mona, Liguanea and sections of Barbican, Kintyre , Gordon Town and Mona Heights, Goldsmith and August Town.

The NWC said trucking arrangements will be implemented to serve customers who cannot be served via the piped network.

It also implored customers to play their part to reduce the impact of the drought by using conservation methods.

NewsAmericasNow.com