Water Authority waives connection fees Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman News
Loop News

40 minutes ago

Concerning the Water Authority’s piped water expansion project in Cayman Brac, Water Authority is notifying customers that connection fees will be waived.

This waiver will also be extended for customers on the main and side roads in the area of the ongoing works who apply for piped water service before December 31, 2024.

This covers the area along the North Coast up to and including Surf Lane and side roads.

Customers may obtain additional information and download a service application form by visiting www.waterauthority.ky or calling customer service at 948-1403.

