Watchman Injured During Break-In At Ciceron Secondary School – St. Lucia Times News

Ciceron Secondary School Principal Adey Paul says that a watchman sustained injuries during a break-in at the institution Thursday morning.

“At the moment we cannot tell what is missing until we have done our inventory. We are aware that one of the watchmen had some injuries,” Paul told St Lucia Times.

Saint Lucia Fire Service spokeswoman Annia Mitchel disclosed that at 05:40 am, emergency personnel at the Castries Headquarters responded to a call relating to an alleged physical assault incident at the Ciceron Secondary School

Mitchel said a 63-year-old male presented with multiple trauma injuries.

She stated that emergency responders transported him to the OKEU Hospital, leaving him in the care of a medical practitioner.

The Ciceron Secondary school Principal said the police are investigating the break-in.

Paul said that as a result of the incident, there was also damage to the administrative office’s doors, locks, and burglar bars.

School staff after the break-in

The Ciceron Secondary school break-in came against the backdrop of concerns expressed recently by the President of the Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) Don Howell, and the President of the National Principals Association (NPA), Valerie St Helene-Henry about school security.

Both highlighted the need for urgent measures to address the issue.

The Principal of the Ciceron Secondary school told St Lucia Times that school security needs to be a priority.

“Schools are supposed to be a safe environment for both teachers and students and at all times we have to ensure that persons on the property as well as the equipment are kept safe,” Paul stated.

“A school is an institution that takes care of students. When we steal from a school we are disadvantaging students from their learning. We are preventing teachers from providing students with quality instructions by depriving them of the equipment they use and in the end society suffers,” he observed.

