WATCH: Work To Resume At Original St. Jude Hospital Site In November – St. Lucia Times News

For the first time since construction was abandoned at the original St. Jude Hospital site in 2017, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has announced work will resume in November of this year.

Hon. Pierre’s announcement comes less than six months since after disclosing to Parliament some of the findings of a technical review undertaken by an independent committee to advise the Cabinet on the most feasible options to proceed with the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project.

SOURCE: Office Of the Prime Minister

