WATCH: Vehicle Ploughs Into Forestiere, Castries House – No Injuries Reported – St. Lucia Times News

On Sunday afternoon, a vehicle climbed a retaining wall and ploughed into a house at Forestiere, Castries. Still, the sole occupant of the home and two individuals in the car escaped unscathed.

According to community residents, the incident happened near the Methodist Church as a man was teaching a friend to drive.

But the residents told St Lucia Times that the learner at the wheel appeared to panic and lost control resulting in the vehicle running into the house.

Due to the impact, the building’s fascia board came loose and pierced the windscreen, eventually partially lodging in the car.

Eyewitnesses said it was a miracle that the learner and his instructor escaped severe injury.

At the time of the incident, one female in the house also escaped injury, and neighbors say the building did not sustain significant damage.

