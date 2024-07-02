WATCH: Vehicle Overturns In Choiseul

A driver escaped unhurt after his vehicle overturned at La Fargue, Choiseul, Tuesday at about 2:40 pm under circumstances that were not immediately apparent.

The driver appeared to have been the sole occupant.

It was the latest in a spate of road incidents since the beginning of the year, despite the authorities’ road safety appeals.

Just on Saturday, another driver escaped with non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle overturned multiple times near the Deglos Gap.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel rushed him to the OKEU Hospital, where he was stable.

Saint Lucia has recorded ten road fatalities so far in 2024.