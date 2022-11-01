WATCH: UWP Holds Castries Protest – Countrywide Demonstrations Promised – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) held its promised ‘People’s Protest’ in Castries on Tuesday morning, with leader Allen Chastanet promising similar events islandwide.

Participants in the activity chanted slogans, including that Chastanet would return to save Saint Lucia.

And they referred to the bazooka man having to go.

It was an apparent reference to the House of Assembly Speaker, Claudius Francis, whose recent comments on his television show about using a bazooka prompted opposition calls for his resignation.

“This is a series building up and getting people to come out and speak their minds,” UWP leader Allen Chastanet said regarding Tuesday’s protest.

“We are going to do that throughout the length and breadth of this country and mobilise people on the ground that the people’s parliament has to be activated,” he declared.

“Even if one person came out – it’s a beginning,” the former Prime Minister declared.

According to Chastanet, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government must recognise that while it can get away with a majority in the parliament, they do not have a majority in the ‘people’s house’.

However, the Micoud South MP asserted that for that to work, people must show up, be counted, and make their voices heard.

Chastanet said he was pleased with Tuesday’s turnout at the protest, which started at Derek Walcott Square.

UWP supporters later made rounds on the William Peter Boulevard.

“We were restricted in the numbers we could have but that’s fine. I know that the police had a very long weekend with Jounen Kweyol,” he explained.

Chastanet said the protest targetted the Speaker of the House.

Chastanet said the Speaker had made a fiasco of the House Privileges Committee matter intended to discipline him.

“We wrote him a letter outlining all the procedural problems that he had but he chose not to listen to the letter,” Chastanet noted.

“Instead he waited until the beginning of the case at nine thirty for his lawyers to come and say ‘Look, we have advised the Speaker that he is all wrong and he has agreed to withdraw’,” the UWP leader stated.

“We need to stand up. We have had several victories,” Chastanet declared, adding that he would soon announce retractions he has requested regarding false statements by administration officials.

“Every time that this government steps out of line I can say I am one who is going to stand up and I am really hoping today that there are hundreds of people here who agree on that movement and that number will turn into thousands,” the former Prime Minister stated.

