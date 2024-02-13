WATCH: To Sir, With Love ! – CCSS Teacher Retires In Style – St. Lucia Times

Mr. Austin Brian Phillip, Auto Mechanics teacher at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) who started his career at the institution in September 1988, has retired.

He was instrumental in securing top prizes at the Annual Science and Technology Fairs, where he presented solar equipment – irons, kettles, fridges, and a lawnmower.

Mr. Phillip developed a network with garages to ensure work experience was an ongoing part of the teaching and learning process. As a result, many of his past students now work with local and regional garages.

On 12th February 2024, the principal, staff, and past and present students held a special assembly to recognize Mr. Phillip’s retirement and birthday. Students created beautiful cards and presented these and gifts to him.

At a special staff lunch on Friday 9th February, 2024 the school’s administration and staff members showered Mr. Phillip with many gifts ranging from plaques, perfumes, jewelry and gift certificates to spas and hotels.

The CCSS Family wishes Mr. Phillip a happy retirement!

SOURCE: Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.