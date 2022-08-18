WATCH: TikTok Challenge Winner Collects Prize – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Neval Auguste

Miss Jassie Thomas, winner of the Ministry of Tourism’s TikTok video challenge, and her family were welcomed on August 12 at the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, spoke briefly about tourism as an avenue for career development and creating livelihoods. He also expressed that young people should be selected to be ministers throughout all portfolios.

Miss Nathania Augier, Operations Manager at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) presented a cheque of EC $1500 and a complementary bag of tokens to the new Junior Minister.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Ms Donalyn Vittet, presented the winner with a new laptop, whilst the Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire awarded her a plaque. Miss Thomas will also receive a day pass for two to the Anse Chastanet Hotel.

Miss Thomas expressed gratitude for the opportunity: “I would like to thank the Ministry of Tourism for giving me this opportunity to join the competition, along with my school, the Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, the Cadet Corps and my family members. I look forward to working with everyone and I am proud to be your Junior Minister of Tourism 2022/2023.”

The new Junior Minister called the process of putting together the video for the competition a rewarding experience.

Source: Government Information Service

