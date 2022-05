– Advertisement –

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) looks forward to taxpayers with outstanding liabilities taking advantage of the amnesty period to clear off all outstanding sums owed to the department.

The IRD says taxpayers are encouraged to bring their filing up to date and clear off any existing liabilities to become compliant once again.

More in this report from Glen Simon:

Source: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council

