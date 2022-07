– Advertisement –

The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) has designed a diagnostic survey instrument aimed at addressing supply chain and logistics issues on island brought about by the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NCPC is seeking the support of the private sector for evidence-based solutions to the current crisis.

More in this report from Glen Simon:

Source: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council

