WATCH: Students Benefit From SRDF Book Bursary & Scholarship Programmes – St. Lucia Times News

Hundreds of families along the southwest coast will benefit from the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) book bursary and scholarship programmes for 2022.

The distribution of textbooks, as part of the Book Bursary component of the education initiative, began on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Every year, the SRDF commits to supporting academic goals, viewing the endeavor as an essential part of the organisation’s mandate to promote youth and educational development.

SOURCE: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation

