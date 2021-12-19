WATCH: St Rose Offers Monopoly Money In Payment Of $10,000 Fine

Dr. Gilbertha St Rose, suspended and fined recently by the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Council for using and promoting Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, has made light of the $10 000 fine.

“The Medical and Dental Council of Saint Lucia are playing games with me. So hear that – $10000 fine. I will open this box and see how much money is in there,” she said as she held up a Monopoly game box.

St Roe spoke on Saturday afternoon as the Saint Lucia Freedom Coalition, of which she is a member, launched a petition against mandatory vaccination.

The document also supported the use of Ivermectin and other treatments for COVID-19.

In addition , the petition calls on the authorities to establish a system to record the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

Regarding the Medical and Dental Council judgement against her, St Rose said she could still laugh at it because it was ‘so preposterous.’

“First of all they are fining me $10000 for doing a clinical trial which I told them I did not and I’m not doing,” she told St Lucia Times.

She recalled that she had applied to the council’s Research and Ethics Committee to do the trial and needed collaboration from the Ministry of Health, which turned down the invitation.

“I still applied on my own accord for the clinical trial. I got the response of acknowledgment of my application since the 18th of October and no response since then,” St Rose stated.

However, she expressed that the clinical trial was unnecessary since such tests had occurred worldwide.

“The trials do tell us that Ivermectin is safe and effective for the parasites that it has been used for for the past forty years but also for COVID-19 infections,” she declared.

She asserted that the problem has nothing to do with Ivermectin but that when the drug rolled out in certain countries, it was effective and successful, showing that the need for vaccines was unnecessary.

