WATCH: SSU Officers Complete Intense Basic Training – St. Lucia Times News

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister and Minister responsible for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre, operational and tactical capacity in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force’s Special Services Unit (SSU), has been bolstered.

Dozens of SSU officers have successfully completed an intense basic training course designed to reinforce crime fighting efforts in Saint Lucia.

More in this Rehani Isidore report:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

