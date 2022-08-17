WATCH: SSU Officers Complete Intense Basic Training – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: SSU Officers Complete Intense Basic Training – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister and Minister responsible for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre, operational and tactical capacity in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force’s Special Services Unit (SSU), has been bolstered.

Dozens of SSU officers have successfully completed an intense basic training course designed to reinforce crime fighting efforts in Saint Lucia.

More in this Rehani Isidore report:

– Advertisement –

See also

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –