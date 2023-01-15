WATCH: Soufriere Welcomes Sea Cloud Spirit II – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
The town of Soufriere has welcomed the cruise vessel Sea Cloud Spirit on its inaugural visit.
We hear more in this report:
SOURCE: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation
