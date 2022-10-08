WATCH: SLFS Transports Four People To Hospital After Vehicle Collision & Fire – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it transported four people with minor injuries to the OKEU Hospital on Friday after responding to a report of a vehicle fire.

The vehicle burst into flames after it collided with another.

Emergency responders from the fire service headquarters disclosed that on arrival at the scene on John Compton Highway, they found the police already there.

According to the responders, they treated four people for minor injuries before transporting them to the hospital.

