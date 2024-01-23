WATCH: SLFS Transports Five To Hospital After Bexon Crash – St. Lucia Times

Emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) rushed five people to the OKEU Hospital Monday after two vehicles collided at Bexon, Castries.

SLFS Spokeswoman Stacy Joseph disclosed that the fire service headquarters in Castries learned of the incident at about 7:10 am.

Joseph explained that the vehicle collision involved eight individuals.

She said the five patients the emergency responders transported to the hospital sustained various injuries.

“The minibus driver was reportedly taken to the medical facilityby private means before the arrival of emergency personnel. Two otherindividuals claimed to be uninjured and refused medical attention,” the SLFS spokeswoman stated.

Just last week, the Ministry of Health expressed concern that road accidents and physical assaults were among the factors taking a toll on Saint Lucian men.

As a result, the Ministry declared that the men are losing more of their potential benefit to society.

The year began on a tragic note with a three-vehicle collision along the Praslin Highway on New Year’s Day.

Two days later, a sixty-one-year-old driver who was involved in the accident passed away.

Between January and October 2023, the trauma resulting from incidents, including physical assaults and road accidents, resulted in 1,906 ambulance responses.

Photo and video from social media.